Jim Ryan, the man at the helm of Sony’s gaming division, is set to step down after spending almost 30 years with the company.

Ryan joined Sony just a few months before the launch of the PlayStation, in 1994, and went on to assume a host of senior positions. He became President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) in 2019.

In his resignation letter addressed to the PlayStation community, Ryan said his decision to retire in 2024 had not been taken lightly, but revealed he had been struggling to “strike the right balance” between his home in the UK and job in the US, where SIE is headquartered.