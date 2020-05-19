Article
Technology & AI

Accenture Federal Services awarded US Air Force agreement

By Brittany Hill
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has been awarded a US Air Force enterprise-IT-as-a-service (EITaaS) compute and store agreement.

As part of a US66mn other transaction agreement (OTA) risk reduction effort (RRE) Accenture aims to improve mission outcomes at six bases – Buckley AFB in Colorado; Maxwell AFB in Alabama; Offutt AFB in Nebraska; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska; Cannon AFB in New Mexico; and Hurlburt Field in Florida – via advanced technology solutions.

AFS will use commercially available software alongside other assets to modernize the technology infrastructure of the six bases, such as migration of applications to the cloud. These applications will be accessible through NIPRNet and SIPRNet the military’s classified and unclassified networks. In addition, AFW will maintain the EITaaS compute and store environments, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

SEE ALSO:

“We’re honored to be selected to help the Air Force enable its digital transformation,” said retired Army Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence, a managing director at AFS leading the Armed Forces sector. “By combining our leading commercial digital capabilities with our innovation methodology and cutting-edge human-centered design work, we can help provide a foundation for cloud growth within the Air Force and across the Department of Defense.”

AFS additionally, plans to utilize its recently expanded Accenture Federal Digital Studio, where collaborative teams use service design principles to help federal government clients advance mission capabilities through innovation and rapid experimentation.

The developments are intended to provide the men and women currently assigned to manage data centers the ability to concentrate on cyber-focused mission assurance.

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

TechnologyInnovationAutomationUS Air Force
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI