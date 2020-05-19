Accenture Federal Services awarded US Air Force agreement

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has been awarded a US Air Force enterprise-IT-as-a-service (EITaaS) compute and store agreement.

As part of a US66mn other transaction agreement (OTA) risk reduction effort (RRE) Accenture aims to improve mission outcomes at six bases – Buckley AFB in Colorado; Maxwell AFB in Alabama; Offutt AFB in Nebraska; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska; Cannon AFB in New Mexico; and Hurlburt Field in Florida – via advanced technology solutions.

AFS will use commercially available software alongside other assets to modernize the technology infrastructure of the six bases, such as migration of applications to the cloud. These applications will be accessible through NIPRNet and SIPRNet the military’s classified and unclassified networks. In addition, AFW will maintain the EITaaS compute and store environments, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

“We’re honored to be selected to help the Air Force enable its digital transformation,” said retired Army Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence, a managing director at AFS leading the Armed Forces sector. “By combining our leading commercial digital capabilities with our innovation methodology and cutting-edge human-centered design work, we can help provide a foundation for cloud growth within the Air Force and across the Department of Defense.”

AFS additionally, plans to utilize its recently expanded Accenture Federal Digital Studio, where collaborative teams use service design principles to help federal government clients advance mission capabilities through innovation and rapid experimentation.

The developments are intended to provide the men and women currently assigned to manage data centers the ability to concentrate on cyber-focused mission assurance.

