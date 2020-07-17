AWS and HSBC partner on strategic cloud agreement

The announcement made by Amazon Web Services (AWS) details HSBC Holdings plc’s selection of the organisation as a key, long term strategic cloud provider. The partnership with AWS will drive HSBC’s digital transformation, as well as deliver new and personalised banking services.

“HSBC is continuing to expand its use of AWS to power its digital transformation and deliver innovative financial services that help customers manage, protect, and grow their wealth in new and more personalised ways,” commented Frank Fallon, Vice President, Financial Services at AWS.

“We look forward to our continued collaboration with HSBC as they leverage AWS’s proven capabilities, reliability, and security to drive efficiency across their business and become a more agile organisation in the cloud.”

As part of the multi year agreement, HSBC will be making the AWS technology available across its lines of business, which will start with its customer facing applications and application modernisation within its global wealth and personal banking business.

This migration to AWS will enable HSBC to drive innovation, automate key processes and enhance operational efficiencies across its range of personal finance services. The global infrastructure provided by AWS will allow HSBC to run and scale applications across its global locations with high availability and reliability.

As part of the agreement HSBC will use AWS’s extensive cloud services including compute, containers, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and security. These products will enable HSBC to develop new digital products and support security compliance standards for its customers. One particular way HSBC plans to utilise AWS’s services includes the use of Amazon Kinesis to create a personalised and customer centric banking experience.

“Our work with AWS is an example of how HSBC continues to invest in secure and advanced technologies to make our digital banking experience even better for customers,” add Dinesh Keswani, Chief Technology Officer and CIO for Digital, HSBC.

“Our ambition is to make it easy, safe, and reliable for customers to bank with us, whenever and wherever they are. HSBC’s collaboration with AWS helps us to deliver innovative banking solutions to customers at a faster rate, starting with our Wealth & Personal Banking business.”

About Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Dating back to 2006, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been providing comprehensive and innovative cloud platform solutions for 14 years. AWS offers its customers more than 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management, from its 76 availability zones.

AWS helps organisations to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and improve costs.

HSBC Holdings plc

Founded in 1965, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world, serving over 40 million customers. “We aim to be where the growth is, connecting customers to opportunities, enabling businesses to thrive and economies to prosper, and ultimately helping people to fulfil their hopes and realise their ambitions.”

