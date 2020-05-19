Carter Validus snaps up Atlanta data center for £166 million

Real estate investment trust Carter Validus has bought the 250 Williams Data Center property in Atlanta, Georgia for $166 million.

Commonly known as the American Cancer Society Center building, 250 Williams houses approximately one million square feet of office and data center space and is positioned in the heart of the city of Georgia.

The 250 Williams facility is 87.8% leased to 12 tenants, including the Global Headquarters of the American Cancer Society and several well-known names in the data center industry.

“Our expertise as a trusted real estate buyer led us to this unique opportunity and we could not be more thrilled to be the new owners of 250 Williams,” said John E. Carter, Chief Executive Officer of CV Mission Critical REIT II.

“From its credible tenant mix to its plethora of value-add opportunities, we are excited for the value we believe this property brings to our portfolio.”

Each floor can support data center loads and the ceiling heights throughout the building are 14 feet or greater, allowing for additional data center occupancy.

The property is located within a few blocks of Carter Validus Peachtree Data Center facility and Colo Properties Atlanta, LLC’s 56 Marietta Street data center with plenty of excess power on-site

CV Mission Critical REIT II’s property management affiliate, Carter Validus Real Estate Management Services II, LLC, will serve as the building’s property management company.