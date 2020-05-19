Converge Technology Solutions expands into US with Software Information Systems acquisition

Converge Technology Solutions, a Toronto-based combined innovation accelerator and foundational infrastructure solutions provider, announced today the acquisition of Software Information Systems, a managed cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, storage optimization, and IT spend optimization company based in the South-Central United States. Software Information Systems, which reported net a revenue of US$89mn in 2018m, is a 36-year-old technology solutions and services company, collaborating with customers on innovative data center strategy, technology solutions in the cloud or on-premise to help customers drive impactful business results.

President and CEO of Software Information Systems, Steve Sigg, will retain his role, as well as the rest of the company’s executive team. Converge will work in partnership with Sigg in order to incorporate its hybrid IT solutions including identity-based enterprise Blockchain, cognitive, cybersecurity, resiliency managed services and multi-cloud solutions into the service Software Information Systems provides its customers.

"The team at SIS has been committed to assisting our clients understand the challenges and benefits of public, private and hybrid cloud consumption. Our private cloud delivery solutions allow customers to self-provision and manage cross platform capabilities for IaaS, backup, resiliency, and security of their hosted workloads," said Sigg. "We look forward to working with the Converge companies to bring SIS competencies to their clients and introduce the expansive Converge product and service portfolio to our existing clients."

The acquisition of Software Information Systems is the eighth transaction completed by Converge since the close of 2017. Companies now part of the Converge family include: Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; 10084182 Canada Inc. operating as Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChip Tek, Inc.; Lighthouse Computer Systems, Inc.; and Essex Technology Group, Inc.

Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge said "We are thrilled that Software Information Systems is joining the Converge family of companies. Software Information Systems adds full scale managed services and cross platform cloud solutions, which when combined with the capabilities of Microsoft Azure from Corus; Amazon Web Services from BlueChip Tek; cloud, cognitive and cybersecurity from Essex; and software and Red Hat from Lighthouse add significant capabilities to the Hybrid IT solutions Converge can offer to its customers. This acquisition solidifies Converge as a major Hybrid IT provider in North America."