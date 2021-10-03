Cyber Readiness Institute welcome Apple as new Co-chair

Apple has joined the Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI) as co-chair to invest in bolstering global small business cybersecurity education and protection.

As a Co-Chair, Apple will share best practices and experiences that inform the development of free cybersecurity tools and resources for SMBs. Apple will also support CRI’s content development and collaborate with CRI on programs that support the SMBs in Apple’s global supply chain.

“We are very excited to welcome Apple as a Co-Chair of the Cyber Readiness Institute,” said Christopher G. Caine, President of the Center for Global Enterprise, a co-founding member of CRI. “Apple’s commitment to raising the bar for cybersecurity across businesses of all sizes, as well as its global reach, will help CRI advance its content and scale its mission. We look forward to collaborating with Apple on developing innovative programmes to improve the security of global supply chains by focusing on practical steps SMBs can take to be more cyber ready.”

What is the Cyber Readiness Institute?

The Cyber Readiness Institute is a non-profit initiative that convenes business leaders from across sectors and geographic regions to share resources and knowledge that inform the development of free cybersecurity tools for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The Institute is housed within The Center for Global Enterprise, a New York-based non-profit applied research organisation. CRI was co-founded by the CEOs of The Center for Global Enterprise, Mastercard, Microsoft, and PSP Partners, as a follow-up action from the work of the 2016 President’s Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity.

Its mission is to advance the cyber readiness of SMBs to improve the security of global supply chains.

In addition to Members, CRI’s Champion Network includes nearly 90 organisations representing more than two million SMBs, worldwide. CRI has notable partnerships with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), World Economic Forum (WEF), and The Aspen Institute.

Since its launch in 2017, CRI has developed the Cyber Readiness Program, a self-guided programme for SMBs that focuses on human behaviour and developing practical policies an organisation can follow to build a culture of cyber readiness. In May, CRI added the Cyber Leader Certification Program, the first professional credential programme designed to train cyber leaders.