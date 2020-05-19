Dell Technologies creates new IoT division as part of three-year, $1bn investment

Dell Technologies is creating a new subsidiary dedicated to the development of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

The company has committed $1bn to IoT research and development over the next three years, with a new “Distributed Core” computing model the basis of the IoT strategy.

The company’s new IoT division will be led by VMware CTO Ray O’Farrell, and is tasked with orchestrating the development of IoT products and services across the Dell Technologies spectrum.

He commented: “Our new IoT Division will leverage the strength across all of Dell Technologies family of businesses to ensure we deliver the right solution – in combination with our vast partner ecosystem – to meet customer needs and help them deploy integrated IoT systems with greater ease.”

The announcement comes off the back of the revelation that Dell Technologies Capital, the venture investment arm for Dell Technologies, saw a record investment pace for the first half of its fiscal year. It closed a total of 27 investments in six months.

IoT is certain to play a huge role in future investment decisions. Michael Dell, Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Dell Technologies, said: “IoT is fundamentally changing how we live, how organisations operate and how the world works.

“Dell Technologies is leading the way for our customers with a new distributed computing architecture that brings IoT and artificial intelligence together in one, interdependent ecosystem from the edge to the core to the cloud. The implications for our global society will be nothing short of profound.”

Dell Technologies services customers of all sizes, ranging from 98% of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers. Its brands include Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware.