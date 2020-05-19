Equinix adds another 10 data centers with $792mn Metronode acquisition

Equinix continues to add data centers to its expanding portfolio after coming through an auction process to buy Australian provider Metronode for $792mn.

Already the world’s biggest data center operator, Equinix is about to treble its footprint in Australia after agreeing to buy 10 data centres, taking its total to 15 in the country in key cities.

Samuel Lee, President of Equinix Asia-Pacific, commented: "Growth and expansion is a continued focus for Equinix as we strive to bring together market leaders and innovators on a single, global interconnection platform.

“The acquisition of Metronode helps Equinix to accelerate the expansion of our global footprint and support our customers in the region as they move their infrastructure to the edge, closer to their customers and partners."

RELATED STORIES:

The deal involves 80,000sqm of valuable assets, including a site in Perth which is to house the landing station for the new Vocus Australia Singapore Cable.

Metronode has two data centers in Melbourne, three in greater Sydney (including one in Illawarra), two in Perth, and one in each of Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane, serving some of the country’s largest corporations, government agencies, telecommunications and IT service providers.

Jeremy Deutsch, Managing Director, Equinix Australia, said: “As well as expanding our national footprint with Metronode's existing sites, this acquisition also enables us to build out sites that are currently in development to further expand our presence in Australia.

“This will enable us to continue to deliver the level of excellence and interconnection that our customers expect, and signifies our commitment to the region in supporting the growth of digital businesses. We look forward to welcoming the Metronode team into the Equinix family.”

The acquisition will bring the total Asia-Pacific coverage of Equinix to 40 data centers, and will extend its global footprint to 200 data centers in 52 markets.