Exploring the future of the Internet of Things

As a businessperson in this modern world, you fully understand that staying connected has never been more important. Information travels fast, and missing out on critical updates can cost a company immensely. As people we all have our limitations, but computers never sleep—and so the Internet of Things is growing as a way to make sure that information continues to travel at lightning pace even when we’re away.

The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to networks of computers, from equipment to peripherals, communicating directly among themselves by transmitting and compiling data for operators and business owners to access. Applications for IoT are growing rapidly in the business world, and new uses are being found all the time.

Where does the future of IoT lie as we enter a new year?

Smarter Homes, Smarter Cities

It only makes sense that a well-connected person would live in an equally connected home, and Smart homes are quickly becoming a hallmark of IoT connectivity. In a recent survey, IoT Analytics noted that smart homes are far and away the most popular IoT application right now—thousands are investing in smart thermometer systems like Nest to keep their homes comfortable, and smart Bluetooth door locks that allow users to remotely ensure that their homes are safe.

But smart homes are just the beginning. Analysts expect that smart cities will be the wave of the future, with some cities around the world already starting to implement IoT-based smart features including smart parking to monitor space availability, emergency vehicles linked to smart traffic lights, sensor-based energy efficiency upgrades for city buildings, and even sensors to monitor water levels for municipal landscapes and gardens. The smart city trend offers many opportunities for businesses to get involved, whether it’s with developing smart solutions or improving internal operations to meet the smart model.

What else is in store for IoT in the future? Check out the full story in Business Review USA & Canada.