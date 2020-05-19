Article
FFCON18: VELOCITY – what to expect from Toronto’s fintech conference

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
It is now less than one week until the launch of FFCON18: VELOCITY, Canada’s leading financial technology and funding conference, set to be hosted in Toronto between 5-6 March.

So, what can you expect from the conference?

The event will be particularly focused around blockchain, cryptocurrency and alternative investing, hosted for the fourth year running by the National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA).

Highlighted with the name VELOCITY, the key theme is centred around efficiency and speed. In this sense, the conference will look to help innovators accelerate the speed of adopting emerging technologies such as blockchain, in the aim of disrupting traditional industries.

“These are exciting times - we are witnessing a transformation of technology and society. With new opportunities come hurdles that must be overcome to realize inherent potential,” a release reads.

“FFCON18 brings together fintech leaders, investors and emerging innovators from start-ups to scale-ups to government regulatory bodies and agencies who have a vision for the future of finance.”

The conference will feature over 50 key speakers, with a particularly focus on immersive learning, networking and creating new opportunities.

For more information, see Toronto’s FFCON18: VELOCITY fintech and funding conference.

