Article
Technology & AI

General Motors first major automaker to embrace peer-to-peer car sharing

By mcpherrin mcpherrin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Detroit-based vehicle manufacturer, General Motors (GM), is set to become the first major automaker to venture into the peer-to-peer car sharing space, CNBC reports.

The company confirmed on Tuesday (24 July) that it will be launching a scheme to enable customers to make money off their cars.

An app, called the Maven sharing app, will enable customers who own a 2015 or newer GM car to offer their vehicle out for rent.

The new software will then allow pre-approved car-share users to loan the vehicle for a period of time with car owners subsequently receiving 60% of the total revenue in return.

See more:

MatchaBar completes $8mn funding round as it launches new drink

Amazon customers rewarded by Avis for renting its cars

Starbucks set to launch first US sign-language store

GM anticipates customers could trade up to more expensive vehicles as they will be able to earn money from the vehicle whilst not using it.

Julia Steyn, Vice President of General Motors urban mobility and Maven, said: “If you want to have access to a car, you have access to a car.

“So, I believe this is just expanding our opportunity to provide consumers what they want.”

It has been found that the biggest car-sharing companies in the US are currently Turo and Getaround, however, GM will become the first automaker to embrace the peer-to-peer car sharing market.

TechnologyGeneral Motorscars
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI