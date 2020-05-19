Article
Technology & AI

Heartbeats To Replace Passwords

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The August edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

Everyone has done it, lost their hand written sheet of barely legible passwords and had to reset a plethora of passwords resulting in a very frustrating situation. There is hope in the near future.

Security experts have found a way to safe guard your information that can’t be lost, stolen, or forgotten: Your heartbeat.

Usernames and passwords are fast becoming unreliable, and companies are turning toward internal features for authentication.

The newest development is the Nymi wristband currently in development by Canadian firm Bionym.

The hi-tech device monitors the unique pattern of the wearer’s heartbeat, which can be used to wirelessly unlock smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and cars. Shockingly, it could even be used to pay for shopping, or act as a replacement for your credit card PIN number in the future.

Read related content:

According to Foteini Agrafioti, co-founder of Bionym, the Nymi identifies people “not just their heart rate, but the actual shape of their heartbeat.”

An individual’s heartbeat is just as unique as a person’s fingerprints and is determined by the hearts, shape, size and position in the chest. Making it just as secure and effective as a fingerprint, however a heartbeat is near impossible to replicate unlike fingerprints that can be reproduced. The wristband is 99 percent accurate.

The CEO of Bionyms, Karl Martin explains that for Nymi to be fooled, a thief would not only have to steal the device but also imitate the owner’s heartbeat.

Exercise and certain medication could impact the reading, although Martin explains that, “the system tolerates regular variation.”

This innovative device can be preordered on September 4 with shipments beginning in early 2014.

Technologypassword securityGadgetheartbeats
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI