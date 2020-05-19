JDA introduces new cloud offerings

JDA Software Group, Inc. has announced a series of new cloud service offerings that enable faster time to market, lower total cost of ownership, and rapid return on investment for customers.

JDA Stratus, a pre-packaged SaaS cloud offering, is aimed at customers that want to leverage the full power and capabilities of JDA’s market-leading solutions. JDA Stratus complements JDA’s existing cloud service offerings, and includes world-class support, including 24/7 service levels. It falls in line with JDA’s mission of giving customers flexible choices for the type of cloud deployment that will work best for their business needs.

Joe Stone, Group VP of Cloud Services at JDA, said: “With customer-centricity and flexibility as its key cornerstones, JDA Stratus combines all the benefits of JDA’s reliable and powerful solutions with the speed, time-to-value and cost savings gained through out-of-the-box cloud deployments. JDA Stratus is a unique pre-packaged SaaS solution that leverages JDA’s 30 years of best practices and templates specific to our customers’ industries. Using JDA Stratus, our customers can get up and running with JDA quickly, while counting on a best-in-class, reliable cloud environment and ‘always on’ support. And since JDA Stratus supports standard software from JDA, customers will always have access to the full range of upgrade, education, support and consulting options available from JDA and its partners.”

JDA Stratus is the latest innovation within the company’s cloud business, which has grown to over $100 million in revenue. In total, JDA now has more than 350 Cloud customers and more than two million users using its cloud solutions.

