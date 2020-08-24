Freshworks: delivering a 360 software solution

Freshworks provides organizations with SaaS customer engagement solutions that make it easier for professionals to communicate effectively with customers. The company's headquarters are in San Mateo, California and has global offices in India, UK, Australia and Germany.

The US-based firm offers Freshworks 360 - the ultimate customer-for-life software suite - which allows engagement with customers at all steps of their journey. Freshworks solutions and experts can support, accelerate and improve inventory management efforts as your supply chain and business grows. It provides omnichannel customer engagement, in-context collaboration and integrated experience. Its products include:

Freshdesk - Empowering support teams to work together and resolve customer issues more quickly and efficiently.

Freshservice - Streamline IT services and manage internal requests from employees.

Freshsales - Keep sales teams updated about prospects and close deals quicker.

Freshcaller - Reimagine cloud-based phone system for businesses of all sizes across over 90 countries.

Freshchat - Engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success.

Freshworks is creating products that allow its customers to keep their customers for life. Freshworks does things differently and believes in treating customers the way they’d like to be treated. The company integrates sales, support and marketing to target the ideal customer segment, monitor account health and identify upsell opportunities throughout the customer journey. By understanding its customers, Freshworks thrives on delivering great customer experiences. Freshworks’ unified support, sales, marketing and success platforms allow all interactions to be meaningful. Through Freshworks, you can give your teams the customer-for-life software suite they will love and customers will love too!

The Freshworks Culture

Freshworks believes in a strong workplace culture and strives to deliver:

Craftsmanship

Happy work environment

Agility through empowerment

Being a true friend of the customer