Top 10: US airlines with a strong global reputation

Airline review website Skytrax has released its 2023 World Airline Awards for the 23rd year running. The list includes categories like ‘Cleanest Airline’ and ‘Best Cabin Crew,’ with the awards themselves chosen by customers. More than 325 airlines were included in the survey results.

The results see some of the best airlines across the United States, with Delta Airlines ranking 20th in The World’s Top 20 Airlines in 2023 award. With these awards in mind, Business Chief Magazine considers the Top 10 Airlines across the Americas and Canada, which are celebrated for their convenience and customer service.

Now in its 91st year of continuous service, Hawaiian Airlines is Hawaii’s largest and longest-serving airline. It offers nonstop service to Hawaii from more U.S. gateway cities than any other airline, along with services from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti.

The airline also provides more than 160 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 240 daily flights system wide. It is renowned for its punctuality, having been named the most punctual airline by the US Department of Transportation every year since 2004.