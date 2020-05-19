Article
Technology & AI

Komatsu America operates world's first Autonomous Haulage System

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Komatsu America Corp, a subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., the world’s second largest manufacturer and supplier of earth-moving equipment, announced today that its FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) has qualified for operation on private long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband technology. The announcement follows a year of extensive testing at the company’s proving grounds in Tucson, Arizona.

The FrontRunner is the world’s first autonomous autonomous haulage system. Running on Nokia’s Future X infrastructure, the system allows for the operation of driverless ultra-class mining trucks, resulting in reduced worker exposure to harm, protocols designed to constantly improve mine-site safety, reduced operating costs, and increased productivity and efficiency.

SEE ALSO: 

“This industry milestone represents a key step in Komatsu’s exploration of private LTE and highlights Nokia’s role as the leading global supplier of mission-critical solutions and services for the mining industry,” said Luiz Steinberg, Komatsu Global Officer and President/CEO of Modular Mining Systems. “As the leader in autonomous haulage technology, we are firmly on our way to helping the industry move the next billion tons of material with autonomous technology. We have come together with Nokia to further this vision of delivering increased value to the mining industry.”

“We are excited to be engaging the mining automation market with Komatsu, a powerhouse in the industry, to further highlight the benefits of Future X for mining companies as a strategic advantage in their operations,” said Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise. “Private LTE is a key element in the Nokia Bell Labs Future X architecture to help industries such as mining create an intelligent, dynamic, high-performance network that increases the safety, productivity and efficiency of their business.”

NokiaKomatsu AmericaFrontRunner Future X
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI