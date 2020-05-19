ON24 Move Offers Users Better Webcasting Experience

ON24 announced today its new webcasting technology ON24 MOVE (Mobile Virtual Environments). Expanding its mobile product compatibility, ON24 MOVE optimizes webcast and webinar viewing on a multitude of mobile devices.

“ON24’s mobile product strategy brings our virtual communications solutions to life on the iPad and other mobile devices,” explained Jayesh Sahasi, ON24’s Chief Product Officer and CTO. “With ON24 MOVE, mobile users can have as rich and immersive an experience as they have come to expect with all of our other products. ON24’s solutions are truly optimized for tablets and mobile phones; they aren’t just a‘re-display’ of the desktop version.”

This move made by ON24 was a result of the increase ON24 saw in users’ utilization of webcasting technology via mobile devices.

“It grew 300% in the last year, and we expect it to double by this time next year,” Sahasi explained. One example of an ON24 customer fully embracing mobile access is Eli Lilly. Recognizing the need to communicate regularly with geographically dispersed and on-the-road sales team members, Eli Lilly has conducted a series of all-hands webcasts optimized for mobile access.

The most exciting feature of ON24 MOVE is its implementation of “device-aware” support which optimizes virtual environment viewing on tablet devices. “Our virtual environments are now fully supported across the continuum of computing form factors—smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops—further extending the potential reach of an environment,” Sahasi said. “Our clients don’t want to manage multiple virtual environments for different devices or set up a complex environment where they need to worry about selecting every nuance of the interaction and graphic for each device. They want a centralized approach, with tools that make well considered, sensible decisions, so that their audiences automatically get the right view and the best experience. With ON24 MOVE, customers can focus instead on content and delivering the best messages to the right audiences.”

Other features include:

Immersive 3D virtual locations

Touch-based navigation

Videos and animations

Group chat

Content search

Booth representative listings

“What this means,” Sahasi explained, “is that tablet users are now able to enter a virtual location such as a plaza and navigate to various booths, engage in chat, view and download documents, ask questions and interact in a virtual trade show, product briefing or training center, as well as network with other attendees—just as they would in a physical location. In fact, the experience is often better than an in-person experience.”