ON24 Launches Free Trial of Webcast Software

ON24 has announced today it’s first ever webcasting free trial account program for its webcast software tool Webcast Elite. A do-it-yourself webcasting service, Webcast Elite is used by a multitude of industry leading companies such as Google, Yammer, SAP, Intuit and more—a testament to the services it provides.

“More and more business users are recognizing the powerful capabilities of Webcast Elite,” said Jayesh Sahasi, Chief Product Officer and CTO for ON24. “With more than 100 customers in six months, Webcast Elite continues to gain momentum in the webcasting market – because it is simple and elegant, and it delivers incredible results.”

The ON24 webcasting free trial starts today and will allow prospective customers to experience On24 Webcast Elite at no cost with the included benefits:

A full 14-day trial period

An unlimited number of webcasts

Up to 50 attendees per webcast

Access to the ON24 Webcast Elite online tutorial

“Increasingly enterprises are using virtual communications solutions such as webcasting for a range of applications, with varying audience sizes. As a result, the market is anticipated to grow by an annual average rate exceeding 20% during the next five years,” said Steve Vonder Haar, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Webcasting & Streaming, Wainhouse Research. “Growth is being fueled by demand for robust self-service solutions like Webcast Elite and innovations such as social media integration and new widget apps.”

ON24 has even seen success from its own services. Sharat Sharan, CEO ON24, swears by his Webcast Elite service as it saved his own company during the dot com bubble bust. Originally used to share ON24 webcast’s of its 24-hour financial news service, the economic downturn led to a new business opportunity of offering the service to other enterprises. Since then Webcast Elite has also provided ON24 opportunities in the “exciting arena” of virtual shows.