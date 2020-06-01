SAIC given $42mn task order by US Army for tech integration

Government services and IT tech support company SAIC has released details of a $42mn task order from the US Army for a tech integration project.

As part of this endeavour, SAIC (Science Applications International Corp.) must deliver ongoing development, deployment and maintenance of the Orion Decision Platform to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Orion, a decision-making platform created by Joint Staff J3, is envisioned to consolidate large amounts of data from each military service, give an easy visualisation on key resources and provide simulations of potential courses of action to determine which is the most optimal.

Tech-enabled decision making

Jim Scanlon, Exec VP at SAIC, expressed pride at the company’s recognition and stated that the opportunity would give SAIC a chance to demonstrate its technical capabilities.

“For the past two years, SAIC has provided direct support to Orion, a mission-critical decision tool for the Army, developing a deep understanding of the platform’s requirements, architectures, and technologies,” he said.

“As a technology integrator, SAIC appreciates the Army’s need to successfully maintain a feasible, executable, and comprehensive solution to assist mission-critical decisions.

“We are proud to continue and expand our work with the Army and the Joint Chiefs of Staff by integrating technologies that meet the evolving needs of our warfighters and senior leadership.”

The three-year contract, awarded under the SMDC’s (Space and Missile Defense Command) Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration - or D3I - programme, will be carried out in Huntsville, Alabama.

Developing service technology

In early May, SAIC also announced that it was amongst 40 companies selected as part of the US Navy’s $982mn sea systems command contract. The company will be competing for task orders on unmanned surface vehicles and associated services.

“SAIC is excited to continue this relationship with the Navy to support the expansion of unmanned surface vehicles within the Navy’s repertoire of technology,” added Scanlon.

“Our naval forces need to be machines of modern efficiency. The Navy needs to maintain and modernise its technology assets to meet current and future operational requirements. This contract will help them meet this mission.”

