Senet and Vutiliti: IoT systems for smart utilities

Utah-based smart utility company Vutiliti has reportedly raised $11.75mn in Series A funding for its real-time energy monitoring tech.

Amongst the companies choosing to invest are Chevron, Exelon’s subsidiary Constellation Technology Ventures and University Ventures Fund.

Designed to be a holistic energy management solution, Vutiliti’s IoT-based system is capable of reducing costs, GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions and operational safety hazards. Currently applicable for a variety of commercial applications, including solar power, the company is clearly demonstrating the value of data to the modern energy sector.

“We see a large information gap between what’s happening with utility usage and what’s possible with real-time data-driven insights,” said Steve Ellis, CEO and Founder.

“We are leveraging and refining IoT to transform that data into actionable information that benefits our customers’ bottom-line and sustainability performance. This technology will also enable faster development of energy-efficient innovations.

“We are excited to work with leading global investors who share our vision to always pursue the data that matters, the data that sparks change.”

Advancing smart meter infrastructure

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, IoT specialist Senet, Inc announced in a press release that it had secured a leading position in the quest to advance smart meter infrastructure.

An expert in cloud-based technology, the company has spent the past two years developing LoRaWAN networks for water metering projects that affect millions of households countrywide.

As the demand for water increases due to population growth, increased urbanisation, industrial/agricultural use and even the COVID-19 pandemic, Senet is pioneering digital solutions to try and resolve this issue.

Bruce Chatterley, CEO, commented that the company’s innovations would help businesses and communities in equal measure, allowing both to save costs and explore new services through enhanced data-based technology.

“Our Network-as-Service offering and other flexible network deployment models enable meter manufacturers and AMI solution providers to facilitate the modernisation of the water delivery infrastructure.”

“Through a combination of advanced metering technology and cloud-based network management solutions [...] utilities can focus on their core business and recognize the full value of AMI without the operational burden of building and maintaining the system infrastructure.”

