Article
Technology & AI

Walmart filed six crop-based drone patents last year

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to Reuters, citing documentation from the US Patents and Trademark Office that was made public last week, leading US retailer Walmart filed six patents on fertilizer drones throughout 2017.

The patents give an indication that Walmart is set to continue to pursue a strategy of bolstering its crop business, with 56% of the company’s revenue already coming from its groceries business.

See also:

Reuters reveals that one such drone that Walmart is working to develop looks to carry pollen to successfully pollinate crops, whilst another aims to identify crop damaging pests and dispense insecticides in specifically targeted areas.

Such technology can provide benefits to the environment by precisely applying pesticides as opposed to spraying entire fields.

Further, if successfully developed and deployed, the use of drones will give Walmart a competitive advantage over its rivals including Amazon following its $13.7bn purchase of Whole Foods last year.

Advanced technologies within the farming industry are rapidly evolving, with a recent report from Markets and Markets having revealed that the market for AI in agriculture is expected to reach $2.6bn by 2025, growing at an average rate of 22.5% throughout this period.

Alongside Walmart’s attempts to use smart drones in increasing farming efficiencies, Bosch and Bayer and Telefónica and the UN have also been looking to use new technologies to develop smart faming solutions.

For more information, see Smart farming: Alternative uses of advanced technologies.

WalmartTechnologyDronescrops
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI