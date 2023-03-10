Six of the best restaurants to eat at in Austin, Texas

Austin is one of the most exciting cities in the US when it comes to doing business, especially for those operating in technology circles.

But all hard-working businesspeople need somewhere to host important meetings or simply refuel after a long day.

While this Texan city is best known for its smoked brisket and taco joints, there truly is something to please everyone's appetite.

Here are six of the very best places to eat in Austin.

Garrison

Located in downtown Austin on Red River Street, it's hard to believe this upmarket grill house was once considered a hidden gem.

Now, Garrison finds itself on the must-visit list of almost every visitor and Austinite.

Executive Chef Jakub Czyszczon adopts an open kitchen concept with Texas Post Oak flame-grilled entrees, drawing inspiration from local, seasonal produce.

Four stars from Forbes and Four-Diamond certification from AAA are just a couple of the accolades Garrison has achieved in recent years.