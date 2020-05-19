Article
Bombardier begins 75-train delivery to $4.4bn Australian rail project

May 19, 2020
Bombardier has commenced shipment of 75 new six-carriage trains for a huge rail infrastructure upgrade in Queensland, Australia.

The new trains, each able to carry almost 1,000 passengers, will boost capacity of the southeast Queensland rail corridor by 26%.

It is part of a $4.4bn upgrade, named the New Generation Rollingstock (NGR) project, and also involves the construction of a new maintenance depot at Wulkuraka, Ipswich, and 32 years of fleet maintenance.

Andrew Dudgeon, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Australia, said: “These trains are state-of-the-art. Built for Queensland’s commuters, the NGR fleet was locally designed and engineered, and will be maintained by a dedicated team of industry professionals over the next 30 years. The new fleet will provide a safer, more comfortable and better-connected passenger experience.”

The arrival of extra rail capacity is a timely one as 70% of Queensland’s predicted population growth is expected to occur along the southeast area being served by the rail route.

The project has already created 2,000 jobs across the industry and supply chain, with 175 employees being stationed at the Wulkuraka facility. This will increase to 200 once maintenance operations begin.

The development is being delivered under a Public Private Partnership awarded to Qtectic, comprising Bombardier Transportation, John Laing, Itochu and Aberdeen Standard Investment.

