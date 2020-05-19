Article
Corporate Finance

Bombardier to sell up to 60 CSeries jets to airBaltic

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
Leading Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier has announced that it has agreed to sell 30 CSeries jets to airBaltic in a deal worth CAD$3.8bn, with the Latvian airliner having the option of doubling this number should it so desire.

Regardless of whether airBaltic exercises this, the deal makes the company Bombardier’s most significant customer in Europe and its second largest globally, with a total of 50 of the aircraft on order.

“The C Series aircraft is at the forefront of the small single-aisle market, and airBaltic played a key role in demonstrating its value,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

“In the last 18 months, we have witnessed airBaltic’s growing leadership in the market, and we wish the airline further success with its expanded CS300 fleet.”

airBaltic will use the additional planes to fuel its expansion across the markets of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

Should the company request the full 60 aircraft, the total sum of the deal could rise to as much as $7.7bn.

“In 2017, we experienced outstanding growth and showed the world the unique capabilities and comfort of this innovative aircraft,” said Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer, airBaltic.

“We successfully executed our fleet modernization strategy, and are excited to further grow our fleet up to 80 CS300 aircraft while phasing out our other aircraft types in the next three years.”

Deliveries are expected to commence in Q4 2019.

