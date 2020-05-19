Article
Corporate Finance

Bombardier to sell $638mn worth of shares

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier has announced that it will be issuing $638mn worth of shares in the aim of raising equity to aid its five-year turnaround plan.

This will see the listing of 168mn Class B Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange at $3.80 per share, with the total price representing a 4% discount on its current stock price.

See also:

Having considered bankruptcy in 2015, Bombardier is in the middle of its extensive financial turnaround plan.

This recently came under pressure after the US, off the back of complaints from Boeing, looked to implement crippling 300% tariffs on the company’s CSeries jets within the US market.

Further, the company’s finances were also strained after its CSeries jets came to market two years behind schedule and $2bn over budget, whilst elsewhere the company also failed to secure a merger of its rail business with Siemens AG’s operations, despite months of negotiations.

However, having since sold the majority stake in its CSeries unit to Airbus and had the tariffs dismissed by the International Trade Commission (ITC), the company’s financial turnaround is seemingly back on track, with this equity financing being used to further balance the company’s books.

BombardierITCCseriesAirbus
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI