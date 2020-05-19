Article
Corporate Finance

Brookfield’s TerraForm bids $1.2bn for Spain’s Saeta Yield

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

TerraForm Power, a US-based renewable energy subsidiary of Canadian financial giant Brookfield Asset Management, has announced that it has launched a $1.23bn takeover bid for Spanish company Saeta Yield.

The offer works out to be €12.20 per share for a 100% stake in Saeta Yield – a 20% premium on the firm’s unaffected share price.

See also:

As an owner and operator of 1,028MW of wind and solar assets, Saeta Yield will readily complement Terraform’s existing portfolio of 2,600MW in renewable power assets.

In this sense, the move is part of TerraForm’s attempt to expand its footprint in Western Europe, with a significant majority of Saeta Yield’s assets being located in Spain.

“With the Saeta acquisition, we are excited to significantly grow our portfolio of high-quality wind and solar assets and expand our geographic footprint with a scale position in Western Europe,” said John Stinebaugh, Chief Executive Officer of TerraForm Power.

“With Brookfield as our sponsor, we believe this transaction demonstrates our ability to originate acquisitions of high-quality assets on a value basis that are highly accretive to our shareholders.”

Renewable EnergyWind EnergyBrookfield Asset ManagementTerraForm Power
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI