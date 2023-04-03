Business leaders conflicted on cybersecurity spend

Despite a majority of business leaders upping their cybersecurity spend in 2023, almost two in five (38%) see security as a barrier rather than an enabler, according to research from Trend Micro.

The global cybersecurity leader said it had discovered a number of conflicting views on the function while producing its new report, ‘Risky Rewards’.

While two-thirds (64%) of business decision-makers (BDM) said they planned to increase cybersecurity investment this year, Trend Micro found critical gaps in understanding of the relationship between cybersecurity and other company functions.

Half (51%) of BDMs claimed cybersecurity was a necessary cost but not a revenue contributor, while a similar share (48%) argued its value was limited to attack/threat prevention.

Jon Clay, VP of Threat Intelligence at Trend Micro, said: “If organisations want to make the most of their security investments, business leaders must reframe their view of cybersecurity to think more broadly about how it can positively impact the enterprise.

“This research shows it’s clearly a critical component of winning new business and talent. At a time when every dollar/penny counts, it’s concerning to see stereotyped views of security persist at the very top.”

Trend Micro commissioned Sapio Research to poll 2,718 business decision-makers in companies with at least 250 employees across 26 countries.

