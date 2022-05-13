Canadian VC market has strongest first quarter on record

Venture capital activity in Canada has hit record levels in the first quarter of this year, according to KPMG ’s latest quarterly Venture Pulse report .

This record activity in Canada bucks the overall VC investment trend, which has slowed globally following a record year in 2021 for exits, with the Americas and Asia both seeing declines in the first quarter, while Europe experienced only a modest increase.

The Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and interest rates, continued supply chain pressures and the persistence of the pandemic likely contributed to a slowdown in deal-making activity.

Canada bucks the overall trend – record VC levels

Despite the first three months of this year being marked by global uncertainty, Canada achieved record deal values, though there were fewer deals, with US$3.5bn in investment across 213 deals, up from US$3bn across 276 deals in the year-earlier quarter.

Canadian venture firms raised US$824.4m with the majority of that funding going towards a Toronto-based software firm, which raised US$650m in a Series C round.

And Canada was one of 11 countries worldwide to raise US$500m-plus funding rounds during the quarter thanks to the 1Password deal, which, at US$650m marked the world’s fourth largest deal this quarter.

While acknowledging that significant uncertainty during the quarter had impacted the total number of deals in Canada, KPMG Canada’s Partner Sunil Mistry said that the amount of money being invested in the Canadian market right now is “astronomical”.

The reason that Canada’s VC ecosystem has remained remarkably robust in the current environment, he says, is a “strong indicator that Canada’s VC market has matured”.

And the VC market here is expected to remain stable over the next few quarters “as the mountain of dry powder gets deployed”, says Sunil, though there could be some slowing by the end of the year if geopolitical and pandemic-related uncertainties persist.