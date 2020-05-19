Article
Cenovus Energy to sell Palliser assets to Torxen and Schlumberger for £1.3bn

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy has agreed to sell its crude oil and natural gas assets located in Palliser, Alberta, to Torxen Energy and Schlumberger for a total $1.3bn.

The deal is the latest in a number of sales, with the firm’s aim of reducing its $3.6bn asset-sale bridge facility.

Just last month, Cenovus sold both its Pelican Lake heavy oil operations to Canadian Natural Resources for $975mn, and its Suffield crude oil and natural gas operations to International Petroleum Corporation for $512mn.

In addition, the firm is also looking to close the sale of its Weyburn carbon-dioxide oil recovery operation in Saskatchewan in the coming weeks.

“Our strategy to optimize our portfolio by selling non-core assets and using the proceeds to pay down debt is firmly on track,” said Brian Ferguson, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to target between $4 billion and $5 billion in announced asset sale agreements by the end of the year, and we remain committed to returning to our long-term debt ratio target.”

The cash sale of the company’s Palliser assets is expected to close in Q4 2017, subject to customary agreements.

