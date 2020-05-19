Class-action lawsuit filed for Sony PlayStation Network breach

It’s been more than a week since Sony’s PlayStation Network went down for the count on April 17 and the first class-action lawsuit has been filed over the breach of personal information and possible credit card data of users being compromised. The suit was started by Kristopher Johns of Alabama and the Rothken Law Firm and alleges Sony “failed to take reasonable care to protect, encrypt, and secure the private and sensitive data of its users.” The party also claims Sony didn’t inform PSN users of the breach in security and its ramifications in a timely fashion.



The lawsuit seeks monetary compensation for the “data loss and loss of use of the Sony PlayStation Network, credit monitoring, and other relief.” We’re imagining that game developers, engineers, and sponsors have lost millions in revenue because of this weeklong ordeal. And not to mention the more than 70 million disgruntled gamers who have had to think of other hobbies to keep occupied.

"We bought this lawsuit on behalf of consumers to learn the full extent of Sony PlayStation® Network data security practices and the data loss and to seek a remedy for consumers. We are hopeful that Sony will take this opportunity to learn from the network vulnerabilities, provide a remedy to consumers who entrusted their sensitive data to Sony, and lead the way in data security best practices going forward," says Ira P. Rothken an attorney who filed the class action complaint.



Sony posted a blog yesterday addressing the security breach: "If you have provided your credit card data through PlayStation Network or Qriocity, out of an abundance of caution we are advising you that your credit card number (excluding security code) and expiration date may have been obtained," the Q&A reads.











