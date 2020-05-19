Article
Corporate Finance

Dropbox files for $500mn IPO

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

San Francisco-based Dropbox has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the aim of raising $500mn that will be used to finance an expansion of the platform including the integration of more third-party software.

Dropbox’s filing on the US Securities Exchange is set to be the largest tech listing since Snap’s own IPO last Spring.

See also:

In the filing, Dropbox revealed that its revenue topped $1bn for the first time, up 31% from 2016 to $1.11bn, with 100mn more users having signed up to the platform throughout the course of the year, with a total 500mn registered users now on the platform.

Despite these promising numbers, Dropbox remains unprofitable, having lost $112mn in 2017. However, this deficit is down from the $326mn recorded in 2015 and the $210mn loss of 2016.

Further, the updates to platform are expected to attract more paid subscribers to the platform, driving up revenues, with currently only 11mn subscribers accessing the full paid features.

DropboxIPOsnapinitial public offering
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI