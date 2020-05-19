Emirates confirms $15bn order for 40 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners

With the 2017 Dubai Airshow having kicked off this week, the event was opened with the announcement that UAE-based airliner Emirates has agreed a deal with Boeing that will see the US aerospace manufacturer selling 40 of its 787-10 Dreamliners for $15.1bn

“We are excited that Emirates has selected the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to power its fleet expansion and future growth,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister. “This is an airplane that will set a new benchmark for operating economics in the commercial aviation industry when it enters service next year.”

The latest deal continues the close relationship between the two firms, with Emirates being the largest operator of Boeing’s 777 fleet – something that will continue with Emirates set to be the first to receive the 777X in 2020.

“We see the 787 as a great complement to our 777 and A380 fleet, providing us with more flexibility to serve a range of destinations as we develop our global route network,” said Sheik Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group. "It has always been Emirates' strategy to invest in the most advanced and efficient aircraft, and today's orders reflect that.”

The order will be delivered from 2022, with Emirates expecting the planes to remain part of their operating fleet into the late 2030s.