GM to Invest $250 Million in Ingersoll Plant

General Motors announced today a $250 million investment in the CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, ON. The investment is being made in an effort to prepare the facility for future vehicle production through the installation of flexible body shop equipment and tooling.

“Conversion of the CAMI Assembly Plant to a flexible manufacturing facility will provide CAMI with the ability to produce multiple global architectures and body styles,” said Kevin Williams, president and managing director, General Motors of Canada. “Continually improving the flexibility of our manufacturing operations helps us respond quickly to customer needs and market demand.”

This investment is important to GM due to its focus on manufacturing flexibility and will provide CAMI with abilities to produce a variety of vehicles at lower costs. GM believes this investment will benefit the company through the opportunity to “introduce and deliver new products to the market at a faster pace.”

“We have had a strong start to 2013 with customer demand for our newest vehicles driving improved sales,” said Williams, “This is strong confirmation that our investing in manufacturing flexibility, finding ways to bring new products to market faster, is the right strategy.”

GM’s investment into CAMI comes from the company’s emphasis on future flexible vehicle architectures. These flexible platforms are expected to reduce assembly plant complexity, increase efficiencies and enhance GM’s ability to adjust product mix quickly.

Construction from this investment is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

