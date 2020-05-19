Harley-Davidson invests into electric motorcycle company Alta Motors

Leading US motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has annonced that it has made a significant equity investment into Alta motors, an innovative electric motorcycle and light vehicle development firm.

Following the investment, the two firms will now work together in the aim of developing and deploying both new electric motorcycle technology and a range of new products that will harbour this.

“Earlier this year, as part of our 10-year strategy, we reiterated our commitment to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders, in part, by aggressively investing in electric vehicle (EV) technology,” said Harley-Davidson President and CEO Matt Levatich. “Alta has demonstrated innovation and expertise in EV and their objectives align closely with ours. We each have strengths and capabilities that will be mutually beneficial as we work together to develop cutting-edge electric motorcycles.”

Harley-Davidson has been working on these concepts previous to its investment in Alta, having announced the planned launch of its first electric motorcycle, expected in 2019. Further, Alta has already successfully launched a range of advanced electric motorcycles.

“Riders are just beginning to understand the combined benefits of EV today, and our technology continues to progress,” said Alta Motors Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Marc Fenigstein. “We believe electric motorcycles are the future, and that American companies have an opportunity to lead that future. It's incredibly exciting that Harley-Davidson, synonymous with motorcycle leadership, shares that vision and we're thrilled to collaborate with them.”

The two companies hope to capitalise on the potential in the market, with electric motorcycles offering “twist-and-go” technology that requires no gears or clutch – a feature that brings new levels of ease, accessibility and control to motorcycles that could attract new audiences.