New Cadillac XTS Produces $117 Million Investment

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
 General Motors is investing $117 million in the Oshawa Assembly Plant to prepare for the production of the new Cadillac XTS, a large luxury sedan.

“This investment further extends the capabilities of the award-winning Oshawa Assembly Plant and pays compliment to the achievements of its dedicated workforce, one that consistently strives for excellence,” said Kevin Williams, President and managing director of General Motors of Canada. “Adding the Cadillac XTS affirms GM’s commitment to a strong manufacturing base in Canada, ensuring Oshawa will have a critical role in the ongoing transformation of Cadillac.”

Previously renovated for the Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Camero Convertible and the Buick Regal, the Oshawa Assembly plant is going through major changes for the second time in a year. The plan employs over 4,500 people and also builds the Chevrolet Camaro and Chevrolet Impala. This new addition to its lines will create/retain 400 jobs on the Flex Line.

“Having added three new products, two new shifts, and hundreds of new employees this past year, Oshawa has undergone tremendous changes,” added Dan Hermer, plant manager at the Oshawa Assembly Plant. “Our employees have successfully turned each one of these challenges into successes, and this investment demonstrates GM’s continued vote of confidence in our facility, employees and our ability to execute outstanding product launches.” launches.”

 

The Cadillac XTS will compete with the finest luxury vehicles. Taking a new modern approach to the large luxury sedan, the Cadillac XTS combines high-tech electronics, engaging driving dynamics and an elegant and spacious interior. Still only viewed in concept, the Cadillac XTS’s final production model is still to be revealed. 

