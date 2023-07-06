Five C-suite hires in North America you may have missed

There has been plenty of movement in the C-suite over the past couple of weeks as big-name companies look to strengthen their leadership teams.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at a handful of the appointments you may have missed.

Liliahn Majeed, Chief DEI Officer, North America at L'Oréal

L'Oréal has a new Chief DEI Officer for its North America Zone in the form of Liliahn Majeed.

Majeed joins the cosmetics company from Universal Music Group (UMG), where she was the corporation’s first Global Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Officer. In her role, she led a team focused on strengthening representation, inclusion, equity and belonging across a global workforce covering 60 countries.

Prior to joining UMG, Majeed spent three of her 15 years with the NBA as SVP Diversity & Inclusion.

"My mission is to be a leader of the global belonging movement where we all believe that we are more alike than we are different,” said Majeed. “Even those differences could create tremendous value for the world."

