Pareteum adds $24mn worth of agreements in December

Cloud software platform company Pareteum Corporation announced this week it has added five three-year agreements in Europe and the Americas this December. The agreements, which total US$24mn in predicted value, will see Pareteum use its service to energize its clients’ growth and profitability through its “Global Software Defined Cloud and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide.”

"Pareteum's mission is to accelerate the world's shift to an open mobility and application network. Our new customer success stories speak volumes about our platform capabilities, and existing customers continue to expand their services with us”, said Pareteum executive chairman and principal executive officer, Hal Turner.

Pareteum maintains offices in New York, São Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain, Singapore, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

SEE ALSO:

According to a press release, The new agreements include the following:

Connectivity solutions for Ecuador-based mobile virtual network operator that offers mobility network services across public and private sectors; Roaming and mobile services for Latin-American telecommunications company that offers long-distance calling, internet and broadband across Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia; Integrated solutions for European telecommunications company that provides mobile and software solutions throughout UK; Smart billing solutions for international startup company focused on secure mobile money transactions globally; and, Connectivity solutions for US mobile virtual network operator that provides high-speed internet, mobile, streaming and broadband services.

Rob Mumby, Pareteum CRO said on Friday, “Pareteum continues to expand to further accommodate our customers and the market demands for the connectivity and cloud platform mobility solutions we bring to their businesses.”