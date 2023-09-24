The speed at which companies have been digitally transforming in recent years, coupled with the rapid emergence of generative AI, means technology is well and truly the industry of opportunity.

Employees of various ages and abilities are desperate to find a way into the sector, while businesses are embarking on recruitment drives or racing to upskill their people in a bid to plug the digital skills gap.

They say the numbers don’t lie and, with ‘tech jobs’ appearing in 255,000 Google searches globally every month, it seems demand is pretty significant. What’s more, research from Dice has found the number of tech job listings is increasing by 25% year-on-year in the US.

So, where exactly in the world are employees most likely to forge a successful career in tech?