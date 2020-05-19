Article
Corporate Finance

PepsiCo reports high quarterly earnings despite slowing soda sales

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The October edition of the Business Review USA is now live!

Great news for PepsiCo, as the popular beverage and snacks company reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday, thanks to in large part  its successful snack business and massive global reach. The snacks side of the business helped to compensate for sustained declines in the U.S. soda market.

Carbonated beverages make up 40 percent of the company’s drink business in North America, which is down more than 50 percent from a decade ago. This is due to a fundamental shift in the consumer preferences as more and more people are shifting away from high calorie drinks and adopting a healthier lifestyle. Soda sales are declining roughly 3 percent year over year.

CEO Indra Nooyi says, "In the last six to nine months, there has been an accelerated decline in diet drinks as people say they don't even want artificial sweeteners. The diet slowdown has been a little more rapid than we expected.” She goes on to explain that for PepsiCo to continue selling soda, "it's important in the next two to three years we come up with innovations such as a new, more natural, low-calorie sweetener."

Read related content:

PepsiCo’s biggest competitor, Coca-Cola said that its North American sales volume increased 2 percent overall in the last quarter, also largely in part to its non-soda products.

Pepsi's net income was $1.91 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the third quarter, up less than 1 percent from $1.90 billion, or $1.21 per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.24 per share. On that basis, analysts were expecting $1.17, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PepsiCo's shares were up almost 1.6 percent at $81.89 in early trading.

Indra NooyiPepsiCoquarter profitsindustry leaders
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI