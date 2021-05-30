Business Chief Legend: Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi
At a recent Asia Pacific-focused event, organised by P&G and UN Women, the former CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, shared why enabling a diverse and inclusive workforce can directly impact the bottom line.
“If 80% of our products are bought by women because they were the gatekeepers at home, or make all the purchases, why don’t we have a large number of women represented in our ranks,” she told a virtual global crowd of thousands.
Such business advice may seem rather obvious today, but in 2006, when Nooyi put this business philosophy into practice at PepsiCo, it was both pioneering and progressive. Because not only did the performance of PepsiCo transform under Nooyi’s 12-year tenure as CEO, but so did its purpose and people, with Nooyi widely praised for transforming the firm’s diversity and inclusion agenda.
And who better to do so than someone who had herself smashed the corporate American glass ceiling. Because, when Nooyi became CEO in 2006, following 12 years as Chief Strategist, not only was she among just a handful of female CEOs leading Fortune 500 firms, and one of very few foreign-born executives, she was both the first female CEO to lead PepsiCo, and the first person of colour. Not to mention also being a wife and mother.
Proving performance and purpose can co-exist
And she more than got the job done, growing PepsiCo revenues by 80%, making the firm more global than it had ever been, so that by the time she stepped down in 2018, nearly 20% of net revenues came from MENA, Asia and Latin America, and expanding the business significantly with key acquisitions (Tropicana) and mergers (Quaker Oats).
But it was Nooyi’s strategic redirection of PepsiCo, transforming both its purpose and people, that really made an impact. As chief architect of PepsiCo’s pledge, Performance with Purpose, unveiled in 2006 and a precursor to the modern sustainability movement, Nooyi repositioned the firm to focus on what is best for the world and for its people, from sustainability and social responsibility to diversity and diet.
She transformed the firm’s D&I agenda, created a culture where workers were encouraged to stay with the company, moved corporate spending away from junk food and into healthier alternatives, redesigned packaging to reduce waste, and switched to renewable energy sources and recycling.
As she told Forbes in 2017, “I wanted to make sure that PepsiCo was not only delivering top-tier financial returns but doing so in a way that was responsive to the needs of the world around us.”
Smashing corporate America's glass ceiling
And it was this ability to realise a world in which business is both practiced and recognised as a force for good that has earned Nooyi a place in CEO history books and landed her numerous accolades, including 11 honorary degrees, the Hero of Conscious Capitalism award at 2017’s CEO Summit, consistent inclusion in the world’s 100 most powerful women (including #1 by Forbes in 2009/10) and most recently, induction into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
Not bad for a girl from Chennai, India, who was expected to lead a conventional life as a wife and mother, but by her own admission was a bit of a “rebel”, with a passion for playing cricket and lead guitarist in a band. In the late 70s, she relocated to the US, earning herself a Master’s in management from Yale, and beginning a four decade-long strategy-focused career that was born at BCG in 1980 where she spent six years and ended in 2018 following 24 impactful years at PepsiCo.
And while she has now retired from corporate life, Nooyi continues to wield the influence that so positively changed the direction of one of the world’s largest companies. As well as serving on the board for ecommerce giant Amazon, she speaks at summits close to her heart, and has recently penned her memoir, advising corporates on better integrating work and family.
And while she has now retired from corporate life, Nooyi continues to wield the influence that so positively changed the direction of one of the world’s largest companies. As well as serving on the board for ecommerce giant Amazon, she speaks at summits close to her heart, and has recently penned her memoir, advising corporates on better integrating work and family.
Indra Nooyi's memoir will be available from September 28, 2021, and can be pre-ordered.
People Moves Americas: Microsoft, Ranstad, Lenovo, Snap Inc.
In a week where the Tableau’s CFO joins DataRobot and Expedia Group hires top execs from Apple and Verizon Media, we serve up the latest executive transitions across the Americas
Darcie Henry to join Snap Inc. as Chief Human Resources Officer
Amazon veteran Darcie Henry is set to join Snap Inc. as Chief Human Resources Officer in July following the retirement of Lara Sweet. Henry has been with Amazon since its early days, joining in 1998 when it was just four years old and has been instrumental in helping shape the tech giant’s HR infrastructure, growing from 2,100 employees in 1998 to 1.3m people now. Currently serving as Amazon’s VP of HR for global consumer and operations, Henry has vast experience in “leading large, rapidly growing teams around the world and will be a tremendous asset to Snap”, says CEO Evan Spiegel. Henry becomes the third C-suite exec that Snapchat has poached from Amazon.
Spiro Papanicolaou named CMO for Randstad North America
Seasoned marketing exec Spiro Papanicolaou has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Ranstad North America. Having been with Randstad for 14 years, Papanicolaou most recent where served as CMO of Randstad Canada since 2017, where he drove profitable growth and increased market share for the business through integrated marketing, digital, communications, branding and business development. “His depth of experience and proven track record for delivery comprehensive marketing and communications strategies will continue to drive our business forward and connect even more people with the right opportunities,” says Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America.
Vladimir Rozanovich becomes Lenovo’s North America president
Vereran AMD executive Vladimir Rozanovich is set to join Lenovo to head the company’s North America business and will also served as VP for Lenovo’s new International Sales Organisation. A 24-year veteran of chipmaker AMD, Rozanovich most recently served as corporate vice president for mega data center and cloud sales, and where he “developed an extensive relationship with Lenovo, giving him a deep understanding of the company’s presence in North America”, Lenovo said in a statement. At AMD, Rozanovich was also corporate VP for the HP global account and was responsible for OEM partner executive field relationships across vendors such as Lenovo, HP, Dell and Acer.
Rodrigo Kede Lima named Microsoft’s President, Latin America
A 25-year veteran of IBM, Rodrigo Kede Lima has been appointed the new president for Microsoft’s operations in Latin America and corporate VP at Microsoft Corporation. A Harvard graduate, Kede Lima spent a quarter of a century IBM where he led the Latin American business and more recently had moved to the US to head the tech giant’s global services unit. Described by Microsoft as an “empathetic leader, with deep knowledge about what digital transformation means”, Kede Lima will be charged with “continuing to develop a strong collaborative ecosystem that will further empower the Latin American market and the community at large”.