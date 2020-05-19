Salesforce to acquire MuleSoft for $5.9bn

San Francisco-based Salesforce has revealed that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire fellow software development company MuleSoft in a deal valued at $5.9bn.

The acquisition will further bolster Salesforce’s SaaS cloud portfolio, with MuleSoft providing one of the world’s leading platforms for building application networks that connect enterprise apps, data and devices.

Mulesoft boasts of over 1,200 customers, including the leading brands of Coca-Cola, Unilever, Barclays, with these firms utilizing the company’s services to innovate their customer experiences.

See also:

“Companies of every size and every industry need to transform how they do business in the digital age—and that transformation starts and ends with the customer,” said Salesforce.

“Together, Salesforce and MuleSoft will accelerate our customers’ digital transformations, enabling them to unlock data across legacy systems, cloud apps and devices to make smarter, faster decisions and create highly differentiated, connected customer experiences.”

Aside from the acquisition, MuleSoft will continue with its operations, including its current aim of building an application network with Anypoint Platform, whilst also driving the new Salesforce Integration Cloud.

The acquisition comes just over one year after MuleSoft went public, with the company having one of the best performing Initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2017, having been valued at $3bn upon the conclusion of the funding round.

MuleSoft shares rose a further 4.3% following the announcement of the acquisition.