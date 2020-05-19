Target to Give $1 Million to Canadian Charities

Target announced today its “Give With Target” social media campaign in which the company will, through social media tie in, donate up to $1 million to select local Canadian charities. Running from November 20th to December 9th, Target has partnered with six Canadian charities to allow consumers on Target’s Facebook page the opportunity to select a cause of their choice. Every time a consumer selects a cause through Target’s page, the charity will receive a $100 donation.

“At Target, community giving is and always has been a cornerstone of our company. We look forward to extending this commitment to the Canadian community by donating up to $1 million to six organizations this holiday season,” said Derek Jenkins, senior vice president of external relations, Target Canada. “Target’s corporate giving programs are designed to serve the needs of our guests and the communities where we do business, and Give With Target is a great way to demonstrate this commitment to our future Canadian guests.”

Charities affiliated with the Give With Target campaign include ArtsSmarts, ArtStarts, YMCAs in Canada, Food Banks Canada, First Book Canada and Pathways to Education. Give With Target was specifically designed for Target to better understand issues that are important to its upcoming Canadian customers. Target chose the charities in which Give With Target is affiliated with this year through research finding that Canadians were interested in supporting charities with the following four causes: active play, arts, food and academic achievement.

This introduction into Target’s charitable contributions is coming at an opportune time for the company and its anticipated entrance into Canada in early 2013. The company’s first 24 Canadian retail outlets are expected to open in March and early April of next year.