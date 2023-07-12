Compared to most of the other organisations on the list, Cenovus has a relatively small number of employees, at around 6,000, but is certainly a heavyweight of the energy sector.

While the firm is traditionally concerned with the production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas, Cenovus has made clear its commitment to sustainably developing assets in a “safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner”, with consideration for environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

In addition to its homeland, the business also operates in the US and the APAC region.

2. Alimentation Couche-Tard

Revenue: US$51.9bn

As the parent company of the well-known brands such as Couche-Tard, Circle K and Ingo, Alimentation Couche-Tard is a big name in the convenience sector.

These days, the Quebec-based organisation can boast a presence across the globe, with more than 16,000 stores in countries including the US, Mexico, China and Japan.

In European nations, especially those in Scandinavia and the Baltics, the Couche-Tard brand has a huge presence with its network of gas stations and accompanying convenience stories.

3. Great-West Lifeco

Revenue: US$48bn

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses.

The company operates across North America and in Europe through the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments and Irish Life.

By the close of last year, Great-West Lifeco had at least 31,000 employees which were said to be serving more than 38 million “customer relationships”.

