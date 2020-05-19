Top bookkeeping apps to balance your business

When it comes to running a business, one of the most important components to consider is financing. After all, if a company’s finances aren’t in proper order, then failure will most likely take place. It’s pretty much common knowledge that one of the biggest reasons a business does not prosper is due to insufficient finances.

That being said, there are a lot of different factors involved with keeping a company’s finances in order, such as sending invoices, keeping track of all expenses, filing taxes and doing payroll. These tasks may seem challenging, which is why we’ve put together a short list of bookkeeping apps that will be sure to help any business with its finances. If you’re the CEO of a company and you’re worried about keeping your finances in order, keep reading!

RECENT TOPIC: Surviving the competition—what businesses need to learn

FreshBooks

Not only is this bookkeeping app user-friendly, it’s free! A dream come true for any CEO who needs help keeping track of all finances, this app gives you the power to create invoices, track expenses and to always be alert of any and all expenses. Better yet, customer support is always available—if needed.

RECENT TOPIC: How can adding a little color help your business grow?

Wave

Wave has been used by more than two million business owners since its launch in 2010. Wave can assist your company when it comes to managing the following needs: accounting, payroll and invoicing. Just like FreshBooks, Wave is completely free and even offers a convenient receipt scanner. Wave is a great app to use for those executives who are constantly on the go, but still need to send out invoices.

Developed and created in Canada, Wave is currently available for all Canadian businesses.

Due.com

Due.com can really assist your company if you’re searching for a platform to aid you with invoicing needs. Not only can you quickly and efficiently create invoices that are quite professional looking, you can also manage time spent with a client, on a project or working on a task. Due.com’s design is what allows it to be different from competitors. With bright colors and a well-organized format, you can easily see the progress of your work.

RECENT TOPIC: How to find good talent and where to find it

Neat

As the head of the company, do you ever find yourself needing assistance with your workflow? With Neat, you can easily file receipts and invoices, as well as create tax, spending and expense reports. You will also be able to quickly find previous invoices or receipts. Conveniently enough, this app is available with both iOS and Android services.

RECENT TOPIC: Learn how to sell your business

Let's Connect!