Article
Corporate Finance

Veritas Pharma to acquire new processing facility from TG Initiatives for $900,000

By nat blo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Veritas Pharma, an emerging pharmaceutical and IP development company, announced today plans to purchase a commercial processing facility for hemp and cannabis products from TG Initiatives Ltd. The facility Veritas will acquire is capable of making making a variety of hemp and cannabis products including edibles for human and animal use.

The facility also has the capacity to produce a variety of cannabinoid topical creams and ointments for pain relief, which Veritas is currently developing through its acute pain reduction human trials recently announced in Puerto Rico.  

According to the terms of the deal, Veritas will pay a combined cash and shares consideration to TG Initiatives Ltd to the sum of US$907,362.11 over three years.

SEE ALSO: 

iAnthus Capital Holdings completes $1.6bn merger with MPX Bioceutical

Price of Cannabis in Canada increases following legislation

What effect has the legalisation of recreational cannabis had on the Canadian market?

Click here to read the February edition of Business Chief Canada 

A recent report by Grand View Research predicted that the global legal marijuana market is expected to reach $146.4bn by 2015.

“This is an exciting development for Veritas,” commented company director Nick Standish, “as it further develops our ability to commercialize our proprietary hemp and cannabis products, in addition to expanding our production potential to topical creams and edibles along with oil extracts. This purchase gives Veritas the potential to generate profits from toll manufacturing as well as moves the company closer to having a vertically integrated business model that supports the research of medicinal hemp and cannabis on a long term basis.”

 

CannabisVeritas PharmaTG Initiatives LtdPharmaceuticals
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI