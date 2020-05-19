WestJet Founder David Neeleman orders 60 Airbus A220s for new airline
It has been revealed that David Neeleman, the Founder of leading Canadian airline WestJet, is set to purchase 60 Airbus A220 aircraft in anticipation of launching a new US carrier.
“After years of US airline consolidation, the conditions are improving for a new generation of US airline to emerge, focused on passenger service and satisfaction,” said David Neeleman, majority investor in the new venture,” said Neeleman.
See also:
-
Royal Bank of Canada commits $3.2bn for technology development, partners with WestJet
-
-
WestJet announces low cost Swoop airline will launch 20 June
The Airbus A220 family was previously known as the CSeries division of leading Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier, with Airbus having acquired a majority 50.01% stake in the business, later renaming the planes in line with its existing portfolio.
The aircraft typically accommodate 100-150 people, providing leading services within the single-aisle jetliner market that is expected to grow substantially over the coming years.
“The A220 will enable us to serve thinner routes in comfort without compromising cost, especially on longer-range missions. With deliveries starting in 2021, we will have ample time to assemble a world-class management team and another winning business model,” Neeleman continued.
The planes will be marketed and supported by Airbus, whilst being manufactured by a partnership consisting of Airbus, Bombardier and Investment Quebec.