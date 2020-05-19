Canadians Giving to Charity this Holiday Season

Looking for a last minute gift idea? PayPal Canada has your back. In a recent survey conducted by Ipsos Reid on behalf of PayPal Canada, money—in either gift card or donation form, is the new gift for the holidays.

A different solution to this holiday season to keep in mind is donations through CanadaHelps.org. This December customers can give a unique holiday gift to their loved ones. Representing a total of 83,000 Canadian nonprofit organizations, CanadaHelps.org is offering a distinct gift option by allowing gift-givers to give Charity Gift Cards. This Charity Gift Card will allow receivers to donate gifts to the charity or organization of their choice, making a charity donation in their name more personal than ever before.

This Charity Gift Card is the perfect solution for when you don’t know what to get an acquaintance or coworker. Additionally, giving the gift that helps those in need creates a philanthropic opportunity that resonates with the holidays. Need to fill that stocking all the way to the top? PayPal Canada suggests these Charity Gift Cards as the perfect stocking stuffers.

CanadaHelps.org, an online network for charities, allows donors to give safely and securely to many Canadian charities. Since 2000, CanadaHelps.org has facilitated over $150 million in online donations. Hoping to increase charitable giving in Canada, CanadaHelps.org engages with Canadians to provide an easily accessible online technology for their donation needs. To purchase a Charity Gift Card, just visit CanadaHelps.org. Charity Credit Cards can be purchased with either a credit card or through a PayPal Canada account.

Offering shoppers the opportunity to skip the crowds at the mall, another gift idea this month is giving the gift of cold hard cash. Previously seen as a frowned-upon gift, PayPal Canada’s recent survey results shows that 55 per cent of Canadians would appreciate receiving money over gifts this season with only 15 per cent answering that they would be offended with such a present.

"Sending money can be the perfect solution for family and friends who live out of town, for those who prefer the flexibility of cash and for last-minute presents," said Nicky Mezo, head of marketing, PayPal Canada. "PayPal Canada also offers users the choice of sending money with a festive e-card.”

Whether you choose to give gifts, a donation or some loonies to your friends, family and acquaintances this year, it’s sure to be a happy holiday.