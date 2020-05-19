The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf releases its own Nitro Cold Brew

Hot on the heels of Starbucks releasing its nitro coffee across more than 500 locations in the US, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is now introducing its own nitro cold brew on tap.

The drink will be sold in 170 locations in Southern California alone.

Nitro Cold Brew differs from other cold coffees in that it is served straight from the tap and without ice, made with the same high-quality beans as the established Cold Brew, which is created by steeping coffee grounds in cold water for 20 hours at a time. When infused with nitrogen, the coffee becomes smooth and creamy.

In celebration of this launch, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is hosting an exclusive summer musical festival in LA this month. Visit the website for more information.

