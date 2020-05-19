How to Leverage Social Media for Cyber Monday

Written by Taylor Holiday

5 Tips On How Your Business Can Leverage Social Media For Cyber Monday

Last year Cyber Monday was the first billion-dollar day in e-tail. This Cyber Monday is predicted to break the billion-dollar barrier again. As consumers log on ready to spend make sure your deal is top of mind with these strategies:

1. OFFER YOUR BEST: Give ‘em the best deal you’ve got. Consumers are smart. They’re going to hunt for the best value and most aggressive discounts. This is not the time to play small. Competition is fierce and you want your deal to be so attractive, that people can’t help but talk about it. Be creative. Be outrageous. Be generous. Make an offer a savvy consumer wouldn’t refuse.

2. REWARD YOUR FANS: Give something back to those who dig your product. Especially those who “like” your company on Facebook or are otherwise following you. At some point, they were inspired enough to choose to stay connected--isn’t that a wildly attractive quality in a customer? Of course it is. Reward their loyalty and use the opportunity to exceed their expectations. Not only will it strengthen your connection, but they’re highly likely to tell their friends or followers. By rewarding them, they’ll reward you.

3. RECRUIT NEW FANS: Take a cue from Groupon and seize the opportunity to invite in new customers with an irresistible offer. Yes, it will boost your sales for a day, but more importantly you’ll have an opportunity to build your fan base, followers, and email subscribers. Make the offer exclusive to people who agree to stay in touch by offering incentives to those who “like” you, “follow” you, or subscribe to your newsletter. You’re planting the seeds for future sales and new fans of your brand.

4. ADVERTISE YOUR DEAL: Take advantage of the advertising opportunities social networks offer--they can be highly targeted. Facebook ads in particular allow you to reach people who are likely to stay connected long after Monday’s over. Promoted tweets and YouTube videos are also great ways to help your deal stand out amongst the rest. Don’t keep your deal a secret--get it out there.

5. MAKE IT REMARKABLE: Far too many brands just translate existing offers they sent through email, put in print or show on TV, to social media. That’s a mistake. People are on social networks for fun, for a break and to discover or share something remarkable. Meaning, they can’t help but remark about it. Look to make your offer engaging, amusing, or unexpectedly interesting. Make a game out of it or create a funny video. Regardless of your approach, your deal will have the greatest reach if you give people a reason to share it. So give ‘em a great reason!

Taylor Holiday is the Director of Strategy, LF Social for Lucid Fusion, a forward-thinking digital agency. Prior to Lucid Fusion Taylor played professional baseball in the New York Yankees organization before overseeing Digital Marketing for Power Balance.