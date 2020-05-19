[INFOGRAPHIC] Learn about online marketing for your business

You are most likely already aware of the importance of online marketing. As the head of a company, it’s necessary to be in touch with your online audience. After all, utilizing Facebook, Twitter, Google + and LinkedIn are not only convenient and affordable tools to help get your business or product in front of the masses, but these online, social media marketing techniques are quite popular and used by many.

The infographic that has been created by eliv8 Management Consulting shows how you can go about successfully marketing your business online. For example, you need to be familiar with SEO, content marketing, social media (as mentioned), email marketing and analytics—the infographic will help! Remember, you don’t want to just marketing your business online, but you want to market it well.

Interestingly enough, there are 20 billion online searches made each month. If you didn’t know before, now you do: search engine optimization (SEO) is the way you can get found online. In order to make sure your site populates high in results, you need to create content based on research, claim online listings, use relevant keywords and more.

To find out more about online marketing, keep reading!

